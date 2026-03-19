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Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued March 19 at 1:51AM PDT until March 20 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 10:12 AM
Published 1:51 AM

* WHAT…High temperatures in the 90s expected.

* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

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