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Extreme Heat Warning issued March 21 at 12:39AM MST until March 22 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

By
Updated
today at 7:57 AM
Published 12:39 AM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 94 to
108. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to
develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast and southern
California.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early
signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include:
cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion;
nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include:
vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss
of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin;
rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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