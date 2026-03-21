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Weather Alerts

Extreme Heat Warning issued March 21 at 3:08PM PDT until March 22 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 11:12 PM
Published 3:08 PM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot temperatures climbing to near-30 degrees
above seasonal normals.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and
southern Nevada.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Extreme early-season heat coupled with high
tourism rates will make this heat very dangerous, particularly for
those not acclimated to the heat and/or traveling from cooler
climates. Numerous daily and monthly heat records are in jeopardy
through at least Sunday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and
loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early
morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

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