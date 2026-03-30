Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 30 at 9:14PM PDT until April 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
March 31, 2026 5:27 AM
Published 9:14 PM

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside
County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego
County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass
near Banning.

* WHEN…From 8 PM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Blowing
dust may locally reduce visibility in the deserts.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.