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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 31 at 10:51AM PDT until April 1 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 6:57 PM
Published 10:51 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Death Valley National Park, Eastern Mojave Desert, and
Owens Valley.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are favored across southern
Inyo County and northern San Bernardino Counties. Pockets of
blowing dust and strong crosswinds are possible.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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