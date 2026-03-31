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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 31 at 1:06AM PDT until April 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 10:42 AM
Published 1:06 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of strong winds are expected across
the Western Mojave Desert through Thursday evening, with the
strongest winds expected in the afternoon and evening hours.
Pockets of blowing dust are likely.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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