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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 31 at 12:24PM PDT until April 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 8:42 PM
Published 12:24 PM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside
County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego
County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass
near Banning.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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