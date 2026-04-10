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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 10 at 1:01AM PDT until April 10 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
New
Published 1:01 AM

* WHAT…Southerly-to-southwesterly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…In California, Death Valley National Park, Morongo Basin,
and Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye
County.

* WHEN…From noon today to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

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