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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 4:12AM PDT until April 12 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Published 4:12 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, and Western Mojave
Desert.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Pockets of blowing dust will be possible near
dry lake beds which may result in brief reductions of visibility.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

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