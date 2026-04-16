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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 16 at 11:45AM PDT until April 17 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
New
Published 11:45 AM

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino County
Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

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