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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 17 at 12:31AM PDT until April 17 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

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Published 12:31 AM

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Hualapai Mountains and Northwest Deserts. In
California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, and
Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT / MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles, particularly along east-west thoroughfares
including Interstate 15 and Interstate 40.

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