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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 17 at 12:31AM PDT until April 17 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

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Published 12:31 AM

* WHAT…North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mohave –
AZ side. In California, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River
Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mohave – NV side.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT / MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high-profile vehicles, particularly along east-west
thoroughfares including Interstate 40. Strong winds will elevate
wave heights on Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu to between 2 and 4
feet, making boating dangerous, especially for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Isolated gusts to 60 mph are possible near
Laughlin, Bullhead City, and Katherine Landing. These gusts are
expected to be isolated in space and time.

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