Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 20 at 10:32AM PDT until April 21 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Published 10:32 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwestern Arizona, southeastern California,
and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 2 PM PDT / MST to 11 PM PDT / MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.