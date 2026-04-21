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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 21 at 1:34PM MST until April 22 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

By
Updated
today at 8:57 PM
Published 1:34 PM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight PDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.

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