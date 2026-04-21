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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 21 at 5:17PM PDT until April 22 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

By
Updated
April 22, 2026 1:27 AM
Published 5:17 PM

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park.

* WHEN…Until midnight PDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.

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