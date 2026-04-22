Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 22 at 3:59AM PDT until April 22 at 7:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 12:12 PM
Published 3:59 AM

* WHAT…West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.