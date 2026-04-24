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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 10:55AM PDT until April 26 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
New
Published 10:55 AM

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph
expected. Strongest winds will occur near desert slopes, and
through passes, where there could locally be gusts up to 60 mph.
Blowing dust will be possible.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass near
Banning.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Saturday to 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing dust may reduce visibility.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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