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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 9:04PM PDT until April 26 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
April 25, 2026 4:42 AM
Published 9:04 PM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
Isolated gusts to 60 mph through the passes.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego
County Deserts, and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Saturday to 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Locally reduced visibility in blowing dust.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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