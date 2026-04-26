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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 26 at 12:46AM PDT until April 26 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

By
New
Published 12:46 AM

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Southeastern
Imperial County, Western Imperial County, Salton Sea, Chuckwalla
Mountains, Imperial Valley, and Chiriaco Summit.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.

In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust
or blowing sand. Use extra caution.

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