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Weather Alerts

Extreme Heat Warning issued May 10 at 8:59PM PDT until May 11 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
May 11, 2026 4:27 AM
Published 8:59 PM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 105 to 110
degrees possible.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts, and San
Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

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