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Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued May 10 at 8:59PM PDT until May 11 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
May 11, 2026 4:27 AM
Published 8:59 PM

* WHAT…Temperatures 95 to 100 degrees.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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