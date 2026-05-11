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Weather Alerts

Extreme Heat Warning issued May 11 at 12:19AM MST until May 11 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

By
New
Published 12:19 AM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 106 to
112 expected. Major Heat Risk.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley and Yuma. In California,
Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial Valley, and Palo Verde Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 AM MST /11 AM PDT/ this morning to 8 PM MST /8 PM
PDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat
exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat
stroke.
An Extreme Heat Warning means that a period of very hot
temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be
taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county
officials for more details.

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