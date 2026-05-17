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Weather Alerts

Dust Storm Warning issued May 17 at 8:46PM PDT until May 17 at 10:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Published 8:46 PM

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…
Central San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 1045 PM PDT.

* At 844 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Fort Irwin, moving south at
25 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in
excess of 60 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by satellite imagery.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

*

This includes the following roads…
Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 143.
Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 1 and 106.

Locations impacted include…
Barstow, Fort Irwin, Daggett, Baker, Mitchell Caverns, Cima, Kelso,
I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, Newberry Springs, Mid Hills
Campground, Ludlow, Black Canyon Equestrian Campground, Afton Canyon
Campground, Hole In The Wall Campground, Essex, Owl Canyon
Campground, Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow, Nebo Center,
and Lenwood.
Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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