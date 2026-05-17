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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 10:36PM PDT until May 18 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
May 18, 2026 6:42 AM
Published 10:36 PM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. A
few gusts over 60 mph are possible on Sunday afternoon and evening.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles on north-south oriented roads. Use extra
caution.

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