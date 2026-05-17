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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 12:12AM PDT until May 18 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 7:42 AM
Published 12:12 AM

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected…
.shifting to the northwest Sunday evening.

* WHERE…Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

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