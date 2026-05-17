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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 9:44PM PDT until May 18 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
May 18, 2026 5:12 AM
Published 9:44 PM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, and
isolated gusts up to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Reduced
visibility in blowing dust.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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