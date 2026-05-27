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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued May 27 at 11:29AM PDT until May 28 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 7:12 PM
Published 11:29 AM

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San
Diego County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Locally
reduced visibility in blowing dust.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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