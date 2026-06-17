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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued June 17 at 7:01PM PDT until June 18 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

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Published 7:01 PM

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Southwest Imperial County and Imperial Valley.

* WHEN…Until midnight PDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…NUmerous channels of blowing dust are likely
with visibilities locally falling below 1 mile.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40
mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this
strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.

In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or
blowing sand. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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