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Weather Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued June 24 at 3:41AM PDT until June 24 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
New
Published 3:41 AM

* IMPACTS…Dry lightning strikes could produce fire starts and
any fires that develop could spread rapidly.

* LOCATION…Victor Valley-Apple Valley-Lucerne Valley-Johnson
Valley.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to scattered elevated thunderstorms
will have the potential to produce lightning strikes with
little or no rainfall.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty and erratic outflow winds will also be
possible in and near any storms that develop.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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