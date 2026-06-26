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Weather Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued June 26 at 11:43AM PDT until June 27 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
New
Published 11:43 AM

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA, SOUTHERN NEVADA,
AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING…

* TIMING…From now through Saturday evening.

* WIND…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 to 50
mph.

* HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Localized extreme fire
weather conditions exist over eastern portions of Lincoln
county and northern Mohave County this afternoon and evening.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

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