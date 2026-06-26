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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued June 26 at 11:50AM PDT until June 27 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
New
Published 11:50 AM

* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph are expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, portions of Mohave County, including Lake
Havasu and Fort Mohave. In California, portions of San Bernardino
County, including the Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ this
evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ to 11 PM
PDT /11 PM MST/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are possible as well.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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