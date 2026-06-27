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Weather Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued June 27 at 1:14PM MST until June 27 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

By
Updated
today at 8:57 PM
Published 1:14 PM

* AFFECTED AREA…Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado
River Valley AZ and Lower Colorado River Valley CA.

* TIMING…Through this evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Rapid spread and growth of any new or existing
fires. Fires will have the potential to exhibit extreme fire
behavior. Elevated potential for new fire starts.
Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the
field of this red flag warning.

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