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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued June 27 at 7:14PM PDT until June 27 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
June 28, 2026 2:57 AM
Published 7:14 PM

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are
expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, portions of Mohave County, including Lake
Havasu and Fort Mohave. In California, portions of San Bernardino
County, including the Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT / 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Extreme caution is advised while out on area
lakes. Areas of blowing dust are possible as well.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.

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