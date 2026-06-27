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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued June 27 at 7:39AM PDT until June 28 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
New
Published 7:39 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and
south central and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT /5 AM MST/ Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are possible as well.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.

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