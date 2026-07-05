Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Extreme Heat Warning issued July 5 at 11:30AM MST until July 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

By
New
Published 11:30 AM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions possible. Afternoon temperatures
109 to 117. Major Heat Risk.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast California.

* WHEN…From 10 AM MST /10 AM PDT/ Tuesday to 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/
Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat
exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat
stroke.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…In Maricopa County, call 2-1-1 to find a free
cooling center, transportation, water, and more.
http://www.maricopa.gov/heat
An Extreme Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures,
even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to
lessen the impact of the extreme heat.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county
officials for more details.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.