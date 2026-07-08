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Weather Alerts

Extreme Heat Warning issued July 8 at 8:56PM PDT until July 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
July 9, 2026 4:42 AM
Published 8:56 PM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 114
in the northern Coachella Valley expected. Nights will remain
quite warm in the northern Coachella Valley with low temperatures
mostly in the 80s.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

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