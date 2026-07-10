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Weather Alerts

Dust Advisory issued July 10 at 3:27AM MST until July 10 at 4:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

By
New
Published 3:27 AM

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…
Western La Paz County in west central Arizona…
West central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona…
Eastern Imperial County in southeastern California…
Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 430 AM MST/430 AM PDT/.

* At 326 AM MST/326 AM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line
extending from 19 miles west of Palo Verde to Nicholls Warm Springs
to 8 miles southeast of Blythe, moving north at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Less than three miles visibility with strong wind in
excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 7.
CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 123 and 156.
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 12.

Locations impacted include…
Yuma, Somerton, Martinez Lake, Gadsden, Fortuna Foothills, Blythe,
Nicholls Warm Springs, Cibola, Palo Verde, Gordon’s Well, Algodones
Dunes, Andrade, Blythe Airport, Winterhaven, and Araby.
Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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