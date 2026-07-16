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Weather Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 3:22PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
New
Published 3:22 PM

At 322 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, or 7 miles northeast of Anza,
moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Southeastern Palm Springs, eastern Anza, Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between
Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza, and
Santa Rosa Mountain.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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