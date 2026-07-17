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Weather Alerts

Flash Flood Warning issued July 17 at 6:44PM PDT until July 17 at 9:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
New
Published 6:44 PM

FFWVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 945 PM PDT.

* At 644 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Needles.

This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 138
and 155.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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