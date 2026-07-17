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Weather Alerts

Flash Flood Warning issued July 17 at 8:16PM PDT until July 17 at 9:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
July 18, 2026 4:27 AM
Published 8:16 PM

At 816 PM PDT, California Highway Patrol reports flash flooding at
Interstate 40 East and East Broadway Street in Needles and at US 95
and Five Mile Road. Up to 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash
flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Needles.

This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 138
and 155.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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