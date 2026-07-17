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Weather Alerts

Flood Warning issued July 17 at 9:37PM PDT until July 18 at 1:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Published 9:37 PM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…
San Bernardino County in southern California…

* WHEN…Until 100 AM PDT /100 AM MST/.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water
crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect
many areas of slow moving or standing water. It will take several
hours for all the water from these storms to work through local
drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 937 PM PDT /937 PM MST/, Doppler radar and automated rain
gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is
already occurring in the warned area. Up to 3 inches of rain have
fallen.
– Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the
warned area.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Topock, Needles, Arizona Village, Mohave Valley, Mojave Ranch
Estates, Mesquite Creek and Willow Valley.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

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