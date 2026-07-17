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Weather Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 17 at 7:24PM PDT until July 17 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
New
Published 7:24 PM

SVRVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…
East central San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 830 PM PDT/830 PM MST/.

* At 723 PM PDT/723 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located near
Topock, moving south at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated. At 6:52 pm MST, the Havasu RAWS recorded
a 62 mph wind gust.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Lake Havasu City, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Topock, Needles,
Desert Hills, Arizona Village, and Mohave Valley.

This includes the following roads…
Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 10.
Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 139 and 155.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

If on or near Lake Havasu, get away from the water and move indoors
or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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