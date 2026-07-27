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Weather Alerts

Extreme Heat Warning issued July 27 at 7:40PM PDT until July 27 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
July 28, 2026 2:57 AM
Published 7:40 PM

The Extreme Heat Warning has been allowed to expire. Temperatures
have fallen below warning criteria. Please continue to use caution
when outdoors by ensuring access to effective cooling and adequate
hydration.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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