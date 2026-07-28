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Weather Alerts

Extreme Heat Warning issued July 28 at 12:33PM PDT until August 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 8:12 PM
Published 12:33 PM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with highs 110 to 120 degrees
across the Mojave Desert. Highs 100 to 110 degrees across most of
the southern Great Basin and Arizona Strip. Little to no overnight
relief is expected, particularly in the Mojave Desert where lows of
80 to 95 degrees are forecast. This will result in major to extreme
heat risk.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and
south central and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ Thursday to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/
Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

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