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Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued August 6 at 12:28AM PDT until August 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 8:12 AM
Published 12:28 AM

* WHAT…High temperatures mostly in the mid 80s to upper 90s below
6500 feet expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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