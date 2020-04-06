Late Season Storm Threatens Rain and Snow for SoCal

First Alert Forecast

As we move into Monday afternoon, rain will develop across the Western Coachella Valley as a winter storm moves into the region. The storm promises heavy snow in the mountains, where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Thursday morning.

The storm will drop into SoCal, and linger for most of the week, keeping rain in the forecast through Thursday. The Valley could see up to 1.5" of rain between now and Thursday.

Snow in the mountains will also likely be near record level for this time of year, especially in the San Bernardino mountain resort communities, chains will be required.

The low also brings cooler weather, we'll be nearly 20 degrees cooler as the storm moves through midweek.

Into the weekend, the storm should clear the area, and skies will return to sunny conditions, with highs near seasonal normals.

