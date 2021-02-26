A Mild Friday but Winds Return Tomorrow Evening

First Alert Forecast

Dangerous winds return to the Valley Saturday, so the First Alert Weather Team is issuing a First Alert Weather Alert for Saturday night and Sunday.

We're going to enjoy a pleasant Friday with highs today and tomorrow close to 80, but then things will change a bit...

Gusty offshore winds return Saturday evening and will last into Sunday. The National Weather Service will issue a High Wind Watch (likely to become a Warning) at 10 p.m. Saturday that will last until 4 p.m. Sunday. Winds will gust to 35mph here on the Valley floor, and gusts greater than 60mph are anticipated for areas to the West of the Coachella Valley, rivaling the winds of earlier this week.

The High Wind Watch covers portions of the Valley from North Palm Springs to Desert Hot Springs. Winds will be strongest overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Daytime highs fall into the lower seventies Sunday and remain around our seasonal norms through much of next week. We'll see partly cloudy skies late Tuesday into Wednesday as a weak storm system pushes into Southern California.