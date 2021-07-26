Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast
today at 4:16 AM
Flash Flood warning until 6:30 a.m. for entire Coachella Valley

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the entire Coachella Valley until 6:30 a.m. as heavy rains move into the area. Box Canyon near the East end of the Coachella Valley may experience immediate flash flooding. Turn around, don't drown. Street level flooding likely in many Valley cities making travel difficult, so drive with caution.

Moderate to heavy thunderstorms, dropping significant rain, will continue this morning, and likely through the afternoon and evening. A quarter of an inch of rain (0.25") has already been recorded at Thermal's Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport, with rain reported across the Valley. Current Doppler Radar indicates and active morning of weather ahead.

Patrick Evans

