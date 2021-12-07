Showers possible with cooler temps lingering

An area of low pressure off the coast will push a line of very light showers across SoCal and the Desert this morning, along with cooler than normal conditions.

Light sprinkles have dotted the Valley, but we do not expect any significant rainfall today. A band of light showers will pass through, and be to our South and East by this afternoon.

Rainfall totals will max out at less than 0.05", but Thursday may provide slightly more rainfall.

The next storm in on Thursday packs both a little more moisture and even cooler temps that will last through the weekend.