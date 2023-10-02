Weather Recap: September 2023

September 2023 by all accounts was quite nice. 19 days saw temperatures below the seasonal average and only 10 days had daily highs above average. One day, September 14th, had a high temperature which matched the average for that day. No days this month tied or broke a record temperature.

The average high temperature for September 2023 was 99.5°F. This was the coolest average monthly high in six years (since 2017). Overall, there has been a slight warming trend since 2017. Although there is a very slight downward trend seen over the past three years.

In terms of precipitation, September was below average. Palm Springs normally sees about 0.24 inches of rain throughout the month. This year, we only received 0.04 inches, two tenths of an inch less than normal. While this month's rainfall was below average, the 2023 water year, which ended on September 30, came in as well above average.

